Library Window Smashing Arrest | 1972 Murder Case Motion | Morton Arboretum Centennial

Library Window Smashing Arrest

An Aurora man has been charged with smashing windows at the Nichols Library in Naperville on June 1, 2020. Naperville police allege that 22-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez used bricks to break glass windows at the library. The vandalism happened during a night of many violent incidents that took place after a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally earlier that day. Lopez has been charged with felony criminal damage to government property. His bond was set at $50,000.

1972 Murder Case Motion

A motion to quash a search warrant in a 1972 Naperville murder case was denied yesterday. Defendant Barry Lee Whelpley returned to court to hear the decision made by Will County judge Dave Carlson. Whelpley has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after police say a genetic analysis returned evidence tying him to the murder of Naperville teen Julie Ann Hanson. The defense has argued there were not sufficient grounds for authorities to search his home in Minnesota. The judge’s decision allows prosecutors to use the evidence obtained from Whelpley’s home going forward. Whelpley is expected back in court for a hearing on Jan. 4, 2022.

KidsMatter Volunteer Fair

KidsMatter, a group on a mission to serve local children, put on its annual volunteer fair yesterday. The event, held at the Fort Hill Activity Center, invited people of all ages to drop by and learn more about volunteer opportunities in the community. The volunteer fair served as a one-stop shop for anyone interested in volunteering but unsure about how to get involved. This year the event featured about 20 booths manned by representatives from various groups, including Giving DuPage, Hesed House and Western DuPage Special Recreation Association.

Morton Arboretum Centennial

The Morton Arboretum will be launching its year-long centennial celebration on December 14. As part of the commemoration, the arboretum has announced it will extend the large scale Human+Nature exhibit through March 2023. Plus, two new large-scale sculptures by artist Daniel Popper will be added into the mix in May, along with a special commemorative centennial sculpture. One hundred special events are planned for the year to come, along with the launch of the 1,000 Centennial Tree Planting initiative in April and the opening of The Grand Garden next September. To start it all off, on December 14, admission will be free for those with tickets reserved in advance.

Inaugural Football Championship

The 8-2 College of DuPage Chaparrals will face off against the 6-3 Nassau Community College Lions tomorrow at the inaugural NJCAA Division Championship in the Red Grange Bowl. The match-up between the first and second place teams respectively will kick off at noon at COD’s Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium. The last time the two met up on October 16, Nassau came through with the win, 17-15.

