Library Parking Deck | Possible Row Homes on Riverwalk | St. Paddy’s Recognition

Nichols Library Parking Deck

Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) group is in the preliminary stages of reigniting a 13-year-old project to add parking to Downtown Naperville. In 2009, a plan to add a four-story, 501-spot L-shaped parking deck around Nichols Library was halted due to the economic recession. With parking in that area still an issue, TED held an open house last night for community members to state their interest and voice their concerns about restarting the same plan. The proposed garage would replace the already existing parking lot on Jefferson Avenue from Webster Street to Eagle Street, and then hook down Eagle connecting the deck to Jackson Avenue. The current estimated cost for the project is $23.5 million. More information on the project is available on the city’s website.

Possible Row Homes On Riverwalk

Residential homebuilder company Charleston & Building Development presented its proposal to build two row home buildings to the Riverwalk Commission this morning. The homes would be built at 445 Aurora Avenue, near Naperville Central High School and Rotary Hill. There would be a total of eight units, five facing Rotary Hill and three facing the quarry. The commission provided its feedback and input, and asked the group to review it and come back for another presentation. After further discussion the next step would be to present the proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Park District Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s spring program guide is now out. The online guide was released today on the park district’s website. Registration for spring break camps and some t-ball, baseball and softball programs is currently underway. Registration for all other spring programs as well as summer break camps opens up for residents at 8:30 a.m. on March 14, and for nonresidents on March 17. Residents interested in a slot at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots can sign up starting at noon on March 22, with nonresidents able to register on March 24.

Naperville Noted For St. Paddy’s Celebrations

Naperville is ranked as one of the top ten cities in the country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to a report by WalletHub. Taking factors like Irish pubs and restaurants per capita and St. Paddy’s day traditions into account, the website ranked Naperville seventh among 200 large cities in America for its festivities. Number one on the list was Philadelphia.