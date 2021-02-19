Less Vaccine | District 204 Graduation | Napervillian on Shark Tank

Less Vaccine Available

Similar to DuPage County, the Will County Health Department reported they would likely have very few first dose vaccine appointments over the next three weeks due to shorter supply. For this reason, the health department will be focusing on second doses during this time. During these three weeks, the health department expects to receive 6,000 to 10,000 doses of vaccine each week. The department said the vaccine shortage has made them unable to open more vaccination clinics next week, but did not have to cancel appointments.

District 204 Graduation Plans

Indian Prairie School District 204 plans to hold in-person graduation in May. Each high school will hold its own ceremony in the school’s stadium on May 28. Traditionally, Waubonsie, Neuqua, and Metea have a combined ceremony. Last year all three schools held online commencements due to COVID-19 concerns.

Napervillian on Shark Tank

Naperville resident Lindsey Fleischhauer and her father, Stanley Valiulis, have teamed up to create a new baby product and will be presenting it on Shark Tank. The Totes Babies Car Seat Carrier gives parents the shopping cart space they need. The father-daughter duo launched the carrier in 2018. The two will appear on ABC’s Shark Tank March 12 at 7 p.m.

Make Sure Mailboxes are Visible

With mountains of snow, The Naperville Fire Department reminds homeowners to make sure their address numbers are visible. In case of an emergency, police officers, EMS, and firefighters look for address numbers when they respond. The department also reminds residents to make sure fire hydrants are cleared and accessible.