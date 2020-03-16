Leaders Discuss COVID-19 | DuPage Disaster Proclamation | Polling Places Relocated

Posted on March 16, 2020

Local Leaders Discuss COVID-19

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Congressman Bill Foster, and Congressman Sean Casten addressed the media this morning about COVID-19. They were joined by leaders from Edward-Elmhurst Health, who gave updates on what they are doing to combat the spread of the virus. They strongly recommend frequent hand washing and social distancing for all individuals, to avoid both the disease yourself and spreading it to others. They also said, though the hospital is prepared for when the spread of the disease reaches DuPage County in greater numbers, you should not go to the hospital unless you need to. Instead, call your physician and speak with them on the phone.

DuPage County Disaster Proclamation

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin is signing a disaster proclamation for all of DuPage County, after a Willowbrook nursing home resident was confirmed to have coronavirus. In a press conference yesterday the chairman said doing so would help align the county with the state’s disaster declaration, putting an emergency operation plan into play for DuPage County. This will help in providing resources and aiding in response.

Polling Places Relocated

With concerns of COVID-19 some polling places have been re-located. One of those is the 5th Avenue Station, which will now be at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. There were no changes in polling places in Will County for Naperville residents. The polls will have hand-sanitizing spots for community members.

Bars and Restaurants Closure

At the end of today’s business day, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close their doors to dine-in customers through March 30. Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure yesterday, due to concerns about COVID-19. Curbside pickup, food delivery, and drive-thru windows will stay open during this time.

Naperville’s Library Closures

In response to coronavirus, all three Naperville libraries will be closed through March 30. Due dates for physical materials that are checked out will be extended. You can use the library’s digital resources including hoopla digital, OverDrive, and BrainFuse for free. The three locations will be open for voting only on March 17 for the Illinois Primary Elections.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE

Stay up to date with all of NCTV17's content by liking and subscribing to our YouTube channel!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409