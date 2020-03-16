Leaders Discuss COVID-19 | DuPage Disaster Proclamation | Polling Places Relocated

Local Leaders Discuss COVID-19

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Congressman Bill Foster, and Congressman Sean Casten addressed the media this morning about COVID-19. They were joined by leaders from Edward-Elmhurst Health, who gave updates on what they are doing to combat the spread of the virus. They strongly recommend frequent hand washing and social distancing for all individuals, to avoid both the disease yourself and spreading it to others. They also said, though the hospital is prepared for when the spread of the disease reaches DuPage County in greater numbers, you should not go to the hospital unless you need to. Instead, call your physician and speak with them on the phone.

DuPage County Disaster Proclamation

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin is signing a disaster proclamation for all of DuPage County, after a Willowbrook nursing home resident was confirmed to have coronavirus. In a press conference yesterday the chairman said doing so would help align the county with the state’s disaster declaration, putting an emergency operation plan into play for DuPage County. This will help in providing resources and aiding in response.

Polling Places Relocated

With concerns of COVID-19 some polling places have been re-located. One of those is the 5th Avenue Station, which will now be at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. There were no changes in polling places in Will County for Naperville residents. The polls will have hand-sanitizing spots for community members.

Bars and Restaurants Closure

At the end of today’s business day, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close their doors to dine-in customers through March 30. Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure yesterday, due to concerns about COVID-19. Curbside pickup, food delivery, and drive-thru windows will stay open during this time.

Naperville’s Library Closures

In response to coronavirus, all three Naperville libraries will be closed through March 30. Due dates for physical materials that are checked out will be extended. You can use the library’s digital resources including hoopla digital, OverDrive, and BrainFuse for free. The three locations will be open for voting only on March 17 for the Illinois Primary Elections.

