Lazy Dog Opening | DuPage Environmental Summit | Act of Kindness

Lazy Dog Opening:

With a snip of the scissors yesterday, the new Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is officially in business. The new eatery in the Heritage Square Shopping Center on Route 59 features seasonal American fare for diners – and specialized snacks for their four-legged companions. The dog-friendly venue has a full patio area where furry friends are welcome to come and sample the service. There’s also a full bar with craft beer and cocktails, a beer club – and as not to leave Fido out, a dog club as well.

DuPage Environmental Summit:

This morning about 400 community members gathered at Northern Illinois University’s Naperville campus for the DuPage Environmental Summit. The 15th annual event hosted by The Conservation Foundation and DuPage County discussed how climate change is affecting the local area. The 20 exhibitors showed how they’re helping fight against climate change, as well as ways community members can reduce waste. There were also speaker presentations, discussing climate change and community solar and other renewable energy initiatives.

Naperville Neighbors United:

At last night’s Naperville Neighbors United meeting, more than 60 people explored the topic of implicit bias. Dr. Adrienne Coleman, director of equity and inclusion at the Illinois Math and Science Academy, led the discussion, which included lots of participation from the group. The talk went over how everyone has different privileges and how society shapes biases that each of us have. You can view stories on previous Naperville Neighbors United meetings on our website.

Act of Kindness:

A local business decided to make a kind gesture after the tragic shootings last Friday at a Lisle cigar lounge. Police say 51-year-old Lisa McMullan shot three men there, killing retired state trooper Gregory Rieves, before fatally shooting herself. When Karen LaVere, owner of Balboa’s Cheesesteaks in Naperville heard the news, she wanted to do something positive. So yesterday, she hand-delivered cheesesteaks to the victims recovering at Edward Hospital, along with their families and the hospital nursing staff. A small kindness to make a dark time a little brighter.

