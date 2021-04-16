Last Fling is Back | State of the City | Naper Nights

Last Fling is Back

The Last Fling will be back this year. The Naperville Jaycees will take over Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville for a scaled-down, end of summer block party style community event. There will be live music, food, beverages, and carnival rides and games. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The Last Fling will take place during Labor Day Weekend, September 3-6.

Naperville State of the City

Naperville’s State of the City address will be held virtually for the second year in a row. This year’s focus is “Foundations of our Future.” Mayor Steve Chirico will talk about the unprecedented challenges of the past year and what is coming for Naperville in the year ahead. Besides being broadcast virtually, a limited number of people will be able to view the event at a watch party with an included lunch, either at the Embassy Suites Naperville or the Marriott Naperville. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the address, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. on May 17. Reservations for both the virtual event and the watch parties can be made through the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Naper Nights Dates and Line-Up

Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights Community Concert Series will feature twelve musicians on six different nights this year. The line-up includes a Tina Turner tribute, a Beach Boys Tribute, and Rolling Stones Tribute. The concerts will also include food, beer, and wine. Naper Nights takes place on July 16 and 17, August 13 and 14, and September 17 and 18. There is a 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. concert each night. Tickets can be purchased on the Naper Settlement website.

NACC Inaugural Volunteer Week

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is launching its inaugural NACC Volunteer Week, in partnership with Giving DuPage on April 18 to April 24. NACC’s goal is to get 2,000 volunteers, donating a total of 14,000 hours or seven hours per person. In-person and virtual opportunities at not-for-profits can be found on the Volunteer Week page. NACC is also asking volunteers to post about their experience using #NACCVolunteerWeek #NACCForService #NationalVolunteerWeek #NVW and #NVW2021.