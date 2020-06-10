Last Fling Canceled | Library Reopening | New Park District Police Chief

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling Canceled

This morning the Naperville Jaycees announced the 2020 Naperville Last Fling is canceled. The organization made the decision because of the uncertain future for large-scale public gatherings due to COVID-19. This event is the Jaycees’ largest fundraiser where profits from the event are donated to many community organizations. The Last Fling was scheduled to happen September 4th to September 7th.

Naperville Public Library Reopening

The Naperville Public Library will reopen its doors on June 15. Some changes will be implemented because of COVID-19. Those include limited capacity at each building, requiring face masks for staff and customers, and closing public seating and study rooms. Curbside service will be on pause when the library reopens.

New Park District Police Chief

The Naperville Park District found its new Park Police Chief. Commander Steve Schindlbeck will be taking on the new role from former police chief Carl Schnibben, who retired in April. The new chief brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including patrol commander with the Naperville Police Department. He will be sworn in at Rotary Hill on June 15, weather permitting.

DuPage County Earns National Award

DuPage County has earned a national achievement award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their RAMP-UP Program. The Recovery and Manufacturing – A Path Up program provides manufacturing certification training to those recovering from opioid and substance abuse. The award was in the community and economic development category.