Larry Walsh Obituary | Cannabis Zoning Survey | Acts of Solidarity

Longtime Will County Executive Dies

Longtime Will County Executive Larry Walsh has died from complications of prostate cancer. Walsh spent more than 50 years in public service, 16 of those as Will County Executive. He had been battling prostate cancer for more than five years and announced last year he would not seek reelection to focus on his health. In 2004 he was elected Will County Executive and would become the county’s longest serving executive. He also served as Jackson Township Supervisor, a Will County Board member, and an Illinois State Senator. Walsh was married to his wife Irene for 50 years and the two have six children and 20 grandchildren. He died in his home in Elwood last night at the age of 72.

Cannabis Zoning Survey

The City of Naperville is inviting the public to weigh in on potential adult-use cannabis zoning components through an online survey. The city is collecting responses through 5 p.m. on June 12 and the data will be used to help guide a workshop on the topic on June 22 at 7 p.m. The city will discuss possible locations for dispensaries, parking requirements, and a potential cap on the number of operating dispensaries. In March, 53% of voters said they’re in favor of adult-use sales in Naperville, though city council has yet to vote to approve them. Click here to participate in the survey.

Paper Hearts

After a viral video showed two women ripping down paper hearts supporting Black Lives Matter, the community responded in numbers. 365 Things to Do in Naperville’s live video showed two women tearing down the signs, one of whom is a manager at nearby Lou Malnati’s. The manager apologized, saying she thought someone had defaced the hearts and can be seen later in the video consoling the girls who put them up. Hundreds of people responded to a call to action to plaster the area with handwritten messages of positivity and love yesterday, with Lou Malnati’s giving out free pizza to those helping out.

Painting Barricaded Businesses

And in another show of solidarity, nearly one hundred community members came out to Downtown Naperville to paint the barricaded walls on businesses near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street. Art Bar 39 supplied the paint and brushes and the community got to work – painting flowers, peace signs, and Black Lives Matter images. The community in Aurora was the inspiration for the painting, as they lead a similar project following Sunday night’s events. Over 100 gallons of paint were used by the two cities, which hope to promote peace and love.