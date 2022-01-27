Lange Murder Unsolved | 248th Ave Noise Assessment | Shuckin’ Shack

Lange Murder Unsolved

Naperville police continue to search for any information in connection to the murder of Matthew Lange. It was five years ago today that the 37-year-old was shot to death while waiting in his car outside of Scullen Middle School to pick up his son from a Polish heritage class. Lange was in a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, similar to the one pictured. A $45,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666. Anonymous tips can be provided through Naperville Crime Stoppers, at (630) 420-6006.

248th Avenue Noise Assessment

The consultant for the 248th Avenue expansion project is conducting a noise assessment that will take into account added traffic expected from the Islamic Center of Naperville’s new mosque project. The study was prompted by public concerns voiced after the December 8 project meeting. Results will be posted on the project website and discussed at two public meetings. Those will both be held February 3: the first at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Center, and the second being the 7 p.m. Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) meeting that follows in that same location. The improvements to 248th Avenue are slated for the section that runs from 95th Street to 103rd Street.

Blood Donations Needed

DuPage County Board Member Ashley Selmon made a plea Tuesday on behalf of Chairman Dan Cronin and county health officials, urging people to consider donating blood. While winter is typically a time of year when fewer donors are giving, the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated efforts further, creating a blood shortage. Earlier this month, the shortage prompted the American Red Cross to announce a national blood crisis for the first time.

Community Service Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Naperville is welcoming applicants for its 2022 Community Service Grant. These annual grants are awarded to nonprofits with programs that provide for “basic humanitarian needs.” These are defined as any essentials that help with the health, safety, well-being or security of a community. The maximum annual amount awarded is $10,000. Those interested can apply through the Rotary Club of Naperville’s website. The deadline for entry is March 11.

Shuckin’ Shack Coming To Naperville

The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is coming to Naperville. The seafood franchise will be branching out into Illinois with two new locations, one of which will be at 8 W. Gartner Road. It takes over the space from Walker’s Charhouse, which will be moving to a new undisclosed location, as per a Instagram post by the business. The Shuckin’ Shack hopes to open in June of this year, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

