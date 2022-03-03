Land Use Master Plan | Delta Sonic Expansion | Amazon Fresh Opens

Land Use Master Plan Approved

The Naperville City Council has approved the revised Land Use Master Plan. In the works since 2018, an initial version of the plan was rejected by the council in 2020, with further delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now approved, this plan is intended to serve as a reference tool to help guide future development in Naperville. Some key updates are the inclusion of low, medium and high-density residential designations, a reduction in key sites for redevelopment compared to previous plans, and a highlight of the importance of parks and open spaces. The plan was approved in a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Ian Holzhauer and Mayor Steve Chirico voting no.

Delta Sonic Expansion

Last night, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans proposed by Delta Sonic for an expansion to its car wash facility. The company will construct an 11,400 square foot greenhouse-like building with solar panels to help improve traffic flow and provide an indoor space for customers to vacuum their cars.. Further renovations include replacing prep huts, relocating pay booths and express lane machines, and expanding car wash lanes to allow for 20 more vehicles in waiting lines. Delta Sonic is located at 1780 N Aurora Road.

Library Parking Deck

The City of Naperville will hold a public meeting next Tuesday, March 8, to receive comments on the potential construction of a new parking deck adjacent to Nichols Library. A parking deck was originally planned in this location in 2005, but the project was halted in 2008. The meeting will be held in the Nichols Library Community Room from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Information presented at the meeting will be available on the city’s website.

IPSD Board President to Sub

Indian Prairie School District 204’s Board of Education President Laurie Donahue is heading into the classroom. Donahue hopes she can set an example by becoming a substitute teacher. Like many school districts, IPSD204 is facing staffing shortages, especially in substitute teachers. Members of the community who would like to substitute teach need only a bachelor’s degree to obtain a substitute teaching certificate in Illinois. Donahue is eligible to work until she earns $1,000 under the current agreement.

Amazon Fresh Opens

A second Amazon Fresh grocery store is now open in Naperville. The new location at 1351 E. Ogden Avenue is the first in the area to feature the Just Walk Out shopping experience, in which customers can skip checkout lines by scanning a QR code with the Amazon app when entering and exiting the store. The store will have giveaways and free samples over the next week to celebrate the grand opening, as well as special discounts on featured products. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.