September 6, 2021

Labor Day Parade | Last Day of the Last Fling

Labor Day Parade

The Labor Day Parade kicked off this morning, providing a festive end to the Labor Day weekend. Around 50 groups including Naperville schools, organizations, businesses, and more started at Naperville North High School and made their way to Naperville Central. Edward Hospital frontline worker in the surgical care unit Heather Linko served as Grand Marshal this year. If you missed the parade, you can watch it all on NCTV17.com.

Last Day of the Last Fling

And another fun way to celebrate the holiday – the Last Fling. Since Friday the event on Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville had food, music, family activities, and carnival rides. The free event runs through today until 6 p.m. The Last Fling is the Jaycees’ largest fundraiser and has raised more than two million dollars for local nonprofits in the past 20 years.

