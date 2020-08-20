Kroehler Mansion Incentive | Inmate Clothing Closet | AMC Naperville 16 Reopens

Kroehler Mansion Incentive

Naperville City Council voted 7-2 to offer a $450,000 incentive to Little Friends to accept an offer for its property that preserves the Kroehler Mansion. The nonprofit is moving to a new location in Warrenville on August 24, which will allow it to better serve those with autism and other developmental disabilities. But selling its current site in the historic district would be more valuable if the mansion on the property could be torn down. The city is offering the incentive, which was originally $562,000 before being lowered, to preserve the mansion, which once housed former Naperville Mayor Peter Kroehler. Developer Ram West Capital is expected to move forward with a residential concept for the property that would incorporate the mansion.

Inmate Clothing Closet

Yesterday Naperville based nonprofit Suits for Success donated 425 items of men’s clothing to the DuPage County Correctional Center. The clothes were used to create a new inmate closet. Outfits may be given to inmates being released during a different season from when they were arrested, those who are allowed to wear street clothing to a court appearance, or those going on job interviews as they prepare to leave the facility. A closet is also being created for female inmates.

Drive Sober Campaign

Today marks the start of the Naperville Police Department’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, running through the Labor Day holiday. Local law enforcement joins state agencies in their efforts to stop impaired driving and help save lives. During this time period, extra patrols will be out watching for impaired drivers and seat belt violations in particular. Officials remind the public to celebrate responsibly and always have a designated driver.

AMC Naperville 16 Reopens

Today also marks the return of movie showings at AMC Naperville 16. The theater has reopened with new safety precautions in place. Seating capacity for each showtime will be reduced, with masks required for all. Once tickets are purchased, the surrounding seats will be blocked off to allow for social distancing. Workers will undergo daily temperature checks and extra, enhanced cleaning measures are in place. And just for today – the theater will welcome moviegoers back with 1920 prices – with tickets just 15 cents each.

