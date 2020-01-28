KidsMatter Career Pathways | Brad Wilson Recognized | New K-9 Names

KidsMatter Career Pathways Program

KidsMatter has partnered up with Dealer Inspire to introduce their Career Pathways Program. The program will be a 6-week internship during the summer for high school juniors and seniors so they can get career exposure. Around 60 District 203 and 204 students attended the launch event at the automotive website platform company to hear from CEO Joe Chura and tour the different departments including accounting, analytics, and client services. Dealer Inspire will have a Lunch and Learn on March 13 for students to apply.

Brad Wilson Recognized

The Naperville Park District’s Brad Wilson received the 2019 Illinois Park and Recreation Association’s Community Impact Award last week. Wilson is the park district’s Director of Recreation and Facilities was recognized for his community impact and leadership. The award is given to only one park district employee in Illinois each year.

North Central Honored at County Board

The DuPage County Board acknowledged North Central College’s football team at this morning’s meeting. The proclamation recognized the team’s first national championship, which they won in December when they beat University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 41-14 in the Stagg Bowl. They also highlighted some of the Cardinals’ other accomplishments like their win against Mount Union, and finishing the season with 11 straight wins. On Friday, Naperville will celebrate the team’s success with a parade downtown, which you can stream on our website NCTV17.com.

New Sheriff K-9s Named

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office’s newest deputies may be only 18-months old, but they’re getting ready to sniff out crime. The three narcotics-detecting K-9s recently arrived from the Netherlands and the sheriff’s office reached out to the public for name ideas. Merit is a Belgian Malinois named for the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. Raven is a black lab, and Xena is a chocolate lab. They’ll each start 160 hours of training next week to be able to detect narcotics like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.