Judicial Candidate Forum | Day Of Service | City of Aurora’s MLK Ceremony

Judicial Candidate Forum

Candidates running for DuPage County Circuit Court Judge and DuPage County State’s Attorney gathered at Cantigny Park Visitor’s Center last night for an election forum. The DuPage County NAACP hosted the event, which gave the public the chance to hear from 13 different candidates. They discussed their experiences with diversity and how they will deal with racial issues if elected to office. Attendees were also able to submit questions at the end of the forum.

Day Of Service

Yesterday afternoon community members from Indian Prairie School District gathered at Waubonsie Valley’s cafeteria for Parents Advocating for The Greater Enrichment of Students a day of service. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the group of around 80 worked together to give back to some local non-profits. Socks filled with toiletries, and letters to troops were examples of how some turned their day off into a day on. After they were done with packing up the socks, the crowd enjoyed some entertainment courtesy of the Warriors Step Team.

City of Aurora’s MLK Ceremony

And last night community members returned to Waubonsie Valley High School for the 35th annual City of Aurora’s MLK Ceremony. The event was packed full of entertainment from musical performances, service awards, and two keynote speakers: White House Correspondent April Ryan and Grammy-Award Winner Pastor Smokie Norful. This year’s theme was – ‘from dreams to visions to victory’.

4th Graders “Make A Difference”

Last night, a group of 4th graders made a difference. The Ronald McDonald House Charities, just across the street from Central DuPage Hospital, received a donation of $280, from a club of Elmwood elementary students. Thanks to the “Make A Difference” (Or M.A.D.) Club, who sold hot cocoa in Decmber they were able to receive the donation. The group got a tour of the Ronald McDonald house to see what their hard work was going to supporting, setting an example for everyone, that you’re never too young, to Make A Difference.