Job Fair | Art of Inclusion | Safe DuPage Rally

Job Fair

The Fox Valley Mall will host a job fair this Wednesday (July 8) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mall’s Macy’s Court. Employers to present at the job fair will include a variety of the shopping center’s retailers and restaurants, including Clark Street Sports, Finish Line, and Panda Express. For a complete list of employers participating in the Fox Valley Mall job fair, you can visit their website.

Art of Inclusion

A committee has been formed to create a new diverse art in Naperville. The 16-member group called Art of Inclusion was formed because of the lack of diversity in the “Naperville Loves A Parade” mural. The group says it will focus on creating public art that reflects the diversity of Naperville and promote unity and inclusion in the community. A GoFundMe fundraiser has netted nearly $10,000 for the group and if you’re interested in joining the group you can email them at inclusivenapervillemural@gmail.com.

Safe DuPage Rally

Community organization Safe DuPage hosted a “Celebrating Naperville’s Heroes” rally on Saturday. The community gathered at the Millennium Carillon to celebrate our country on the Fourth of July and honor the work of local law enforcement. Many elected officials also spoke about the importance of public safety.

Free Park District Events

Starting tomorrow the Naperville Park District will resume some of their regular free outdoor summer events. Their “Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment”, “Concerts in Your Park”, and “A Night at the Movies” events are all slated for the month of July. Community members interested in attending must complete a self-assessment for symptoms of COVID-19, and the park district asks you refrain from attending if symptoms are present. You’ll also need to maintain social distance rules and wear a mask. The full schedule to each event can be found on the park district’s website.

