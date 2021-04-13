J&J Vaccine Pause | STEM School Could Close | Eaglets Hatched

Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Pause

The FDA and CDC are recommending a pause for administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to investigate blood clotting cases in a handful of women who received the vaccine across the country. The White House said the pause will not have a significant impact on the U.S.’s vaccine plan.

D204 Board Could Dissolve STEM School Partnership

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley recommended the board dissolve its partnership with John C. Dunham STEM Partnership School. He said the district would use the roughly $550,000 they provide to the STEM school to expand other STEM opportunities the district offers. The school currently serves 48 students from District 204, as well as students from three other school districts. It’s housed at Aurora University, which manages the school operations. D204’s board will make a decision on the partnership school at its April 26 meeting.

Summer Learning Opportunities

The district also discussed its summer learning opportunities. At all three levels, the district will offer programs to students who have been adversely impacted during the current school year. D204 has partnered with College of DuPage to offer high school students some courses. Aside from the COD offerings and 204’s online courses, tuition is free for families, with funding coming from federal grants. As of April 6, approximately 1,200 students have enrolled in the program, with enrollment still open.

No Masks for Low Risk Sports

The IHSA announced yesterday that athletes participating in low risk spring sports will not be required to wear masks while competing. The low risk sports include bass fishing, boys tennis, baseball, softball and track and field. Masks still must be worn by athletes not actively participating. There was also a recommendation from the IHSA and the IDPH for teams in high risk sports like football, boys lacrosse and wrestling, to have their athletes tested for COVID throughout the season. The state will provide funding for schools who wish to accept the option to test.

Paris Bistro Moving to New Location

Naperville restaurant Paris Bistro is moving, but not very far. The local favorite is heading just across the parking lot, from 2835 Showplace Drive to 2656 Showplace Drive, the former Elly’s Pancake House location. It’s a larger space that will also be more visible from Route 59.

First Baby Eaglets of 2021

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has observed its first eaglets of the season. Three eaglets across two bald eagle nests were spotted yesterday. The bird in the first nest likely hatched in mid-March, while the pair in the second nest is slightly younger. The forest preserve doesn’t disclose the location of these nests so that the birds aren’t bothered by visitors.