Jewelry Store Burglary | Eyes To The Skies Ends | 104th Birthday

Jewelry Store Burglary

Police are searching for two men who burglarized a jewelry store on West Jefferson Street Wednesday around 10 p.m. Police arrived to find evidence of forced entry at the building’s rear entrance. The men smashed several display cases, took an unknown amount of jewelry, and left before police arrived. Police described the offenders as two Black men in their late 30s with thin to medium builds. They wore masks, dark jackets, jeans, and shoes with white on them. Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

Eyes To the Skies Ends

Lisle’s Eyes to the Skies festival is officially ending. The annual event was volunteer-run, provided financial assistance to six local charities, and featured hot-air balloons, fireworks, carnival rides and refreshments. After canceling the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers found a lack of interest and support from community members and a decreasing number of volunteers available for the three to four day event. The Village of Lisle and Lisle Park District plan to work together to bring the community a new, smaller event to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Gold Star Groundbreaking

Construction of the Naperville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is set to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony this Sunday, September 26, at 2 p.m. The monument will be at Naperville’s Veterans Park, and will honor the families of those who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military.

Multicultural Day

Naperville Neighbors United is celebrating diversity and inclusion with a Multicultural Day this Sunday, September 26, from Noon to 4 PM. It will take place on Naperville’s Rotary Hill, and includes inspirational speakers, dance, music, and spoken word performances. The event is free but organizers ask that guests register first online.

Naperville Resident Turns 104

Naperville resident Anne Kerchowski partied it up at her StoryPoint Senior Living home for her 104th birthday this week. The big day was Monday, September 20, and Kerchowski celebrated with a private luncheon with her family at StoryPoint’s community dining room, which was decorated for the occasion.

