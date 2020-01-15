Jeopardy GOAT Crowned | DuPagePads Leader Retiring | Guzman Y Gomez Opening

Jeopardy GOAT Crowned:

Naperville native James Holzhauer had a great run on the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time prime time tournament, but in the end, it was Ken Jennings who was crowned GOAT. Last night saw many of Jeopardy James’ friends and family gathered at Quigley’s to show their support. It was a nail-biter of a show that came down to the very last Final Jeopardy answer. Though James had the points to be able to overtake Jennings, an incorrect answer sealed his loss, and Ken’s win. The prime-time match-up served as great viewing, and a source of pride for James’ family here in Naperville. His brother Ian Holzhauer said, ” It feels great to be a part of Naperville. I believe in Naperville, this is my home, and I love that all these people are out here tonight cheering on a hometown representative.”

DuPagePads Leader Retiring:

After 23 years, DuPagePads will have a new leader. Carol Simler is retiring from her position as president and CEO of the organization, effective June 30, 2020.Under her leadership since 1997, DuPagePads expanded its services from providing shelter to providing interim housing 365 nights a year. Simler will continue to serve on various boards of directors of non-profits throughout DuPage County. DuPagePads has formed a search committee to find its next President and CEO, which it hopes to do before Simler officially steps down at the end of June.

New CEO at 360 Youth Services:

There’s a new leader for 360 Youth Services. Judie Caribeaux will be taking over as the agency’s new chief executive officer, starting February 1. Caribeaux has a strong history with non-profits and governmental organizations, most recently serving as the Executive Director for Family Shelter Services in DuPage County. Caribeaux takes over for former CEO, Harley Jones, who held the role for two years. In 2021, 360 Youth Services will celebrate 50 years of helping our area’s youth through counseling, housing provision, and substance use prevention education.

Guzman Y Gomez Opening:

Burritos from down under are coming to Naperville. Australian Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez opens its first U.S. location tomorrow in Naperville, at 1519 North Naper Boulevard. The flagship restaurant serves up fast-casual breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert in the restaurant and via a drive thru. CEO and Founder Steven Marks said they hope to bring a unique dining experience to town with clean food that tastes great.

