Jeopardy GOAT 3rd Game | Winter Weather Warning | College Park Closed

Jeopardy GOAT 3rd Game

For the third night in-a-row fans of James Holzhauer gathered at for the prime time showing of Jeopardy’s The Greatest of All-Time at Quigley’s Irish Pub. Tied with Ken Jennings at one apiece, Jeopardy James fell behind him in the first game and Jennings eventually won the match. The series is now 2-1-0 in favor of Jennings, but Holzhauer will have a chance to even things up next Tuesday on January 14. Remember the first contestant to win three games wins $1 million and the Jeopardy GOAT status.

Winter Weather Warning

The City of Naperville issued a winter weather warning alerting residents to the storm that will be in effect later tonight through Saturday night. With expected conditions like freezing rain and ice, and high wind gusts residents are urged to clear out any debris from street drains by your homes. The City of Naperville is asking community members to not shovel into the street and overnight parking on city streets will not be allowed. If you’re traveling this weekend use extreme caution.

College Park Closed

College Park in Naperville’s Historic District has closed. Property owner Little Friends is turning the site of the former playground at the corner of School and Columbia Streets into a parking lot. They said it’s because an increase of complaints to the police about on-street parking and to allow them to sell their property to its future owner free and clear. The playground equipment has been removed and saved by the park district for a different location or a new park.

Construction at Metra Station

The final phase of construction to complete ADA improvements at the Naperville Metra Station located at 4th Ave. will begin on Monday. Construction is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The City of Naperville said parking and bus access will not be restricted but commuters should plan for changes to station access. The project will include replacing doors on the north and south sides of the station and temporary barricades and signage will be in place to direct commuters when necessary.