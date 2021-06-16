Iron Gate Residences | Four Under 40 | Last Fling Music Acts

Iron Gate Residences

Last night, Naperville City Council approved a suite of changes to the Iron Gate Motor Condos development on Ferry Road. The motor condos were initially meant as a space for car enthusiasts to house their favorite vehicles. As the condos often became luxury hangouts as well, the idea grew for a chance to add permanent living space into the complex. The approved changes will allow Iron Gate to construct six residential buildings with a total of 51 single-family units. Some council members expressed concern that the basement-less dwellings could be susceptible to flooding, but others said they were happy that Iron Gate continues to grow and attract members of the local car enthusiast community.

Four Under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its “Four Under 40” honorees. This year the chamber will recognize manager of the DuPage Medical Group Charitable Fund, Megan Lynch; business development manager of Allegra of Romeoville, Ashley Wilhelm, intake supervisor at Banyan Treatment Center, Jessica Gerke, and community manager of Avenida Naperville, Michele Clemen. The four will be honored at a cocktail reception at Elements at Water Street on June 24, where recipients of the award from 2020 will also be recognized. Honorees are selected for their community service, leadership and excellence in career, and life balance.

National Night Out

National Night Out is returning to Naperville on August 3. This year will mark the 25th time the city has taken part in what’s known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” Community members are invited to get out and mix and mingle with their neighbors, local officials and law enforcement. Celebrations run the gamut from neighborhood parades to parties. Neighborhoods can now register for the event online through the City of Naperville website. This year the event will include a donation drive for the DuPage Senior Citizens Council, co-sponsored by the City of Naperville.

Last Fling Music Acts

The Naperville Jaycees have announced the full music line-up for the 2021 Last Fling. Acts taking the Jackson Avenue Stage over the four-day fest include pop rock band 7th Heaven on September 3, 80’s bands Hi Infidelity on September 4 and 16 Candles on September 5, and Chicago dance and party band Libido Funk Circus on September 6. The full music line-up can be found on the Last Fling website. Admission to the Last Fling is free, though donations are accepted, and go toward local non-profits and charities. The festival takes place along the Riverwalk in downtown Naperville, and will also offer food and beverages for purchase and a carnival.

Council Farewell to Chief Marshall

And finally – yesterday’s city council meeting was the last that Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall would attend as chief, before his retirement on July 2. Council and community members gave him a fond farewell. Marshall said he was sad to be leaving, but the Naperville Police Department will be in good hands.

