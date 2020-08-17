India Day | Starbucks Ribbon Cutting | Bananas for Balloons

India Day

Indian Community Outreach celebrated India Day on Saturday. The community gathered for a car parade that started in White Eagle and weaved its way through to the Tall Grass neighborhood. Naperville police led the colorful line of cars, and even the Naperville Trolley participated.

Starbucks Ribbon-Cutting

Today marks the first in-person ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Naperville and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce since March. A new Starbucks has opened at the Shoppes on Washington at the intersection of Washington Street and Sycamore Drive. While other buildings are still under construction in the lot, the new Starbucks is fully operational with walk-in and drive thru service.

Trail Improvements

The Naperville Park District is starting trail improvements this week on the DuPage Riverway Trail. Trail users should be advised that a 600-foot stretch of trail east of Washington Street and Redstart Road will be reduced to one lane.

Children’s Garden at Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum Children’s Garden is ready to reopen. From noon until 4 p.m. everyday starting today, the garden will admit visitors with a limited capacity. Certain hands-on areas of the garden have been removed and masks are required for all guests over two years old. The arboretum requires timed-entry passes for all members and guests, and more information on its new restrictions is available on its website.

Bananas for Balloons

Sisters Anna and Rachel Buescher started their very own business, Bananas 4 Balloons, to make balloon structures and decorations. The 12 and 10-year-old create balloon towers, arches, and their most popular request – a mailbox decoration. They plan to donate 25 percent of their profits to local Downtown Naperville businesses and the Naperville Area Humane Society.