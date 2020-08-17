India Day | Starbucks Ribbon Cutting | Bananas for Balloons

Posted on August 17, 2020

India Day

Indian Community Outreach celebrated India Day on Saturday. The community gathered for a car parade that started in White Eagle and weaved its way through to the Tall Grass neighborhood. Naperville police led the colorful line of cars, and even the Naperville Trolley participated.

Starbucks Ribbon-Cutting

Today marks the first in-person ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Naperville and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce since March. A new Starbucks has opened at the Shoppes on Washington at the intersection of Washington Street and Sycamore Drive. While other buildings are still under construction in the lot, the new Starbucks is fully operational with walk-in and drive thru service.

Trail Improvements

The Naperville Park District is starting trail improvements this week on the DuPage Riverway Trail. Trail users should be advised that a 600-foot stretch of trail east of Washington Street and Redstart Road will be reduced to one lane.

Children’s Garden at Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum Children’s Garden is ready to reopen. From noon until 4 p.m. everyday starting today, the garden will admit visitors with a limited capacity. Certain hands-on areas of the garden have been removed and masks are required for all guests over two years old. The arboretum requires timed-entry passes for all members and guests, and more information on its new restrictions is available on its website.

Bananas for Balloons

Sisters Anna and Rachel Buescher started their very own business, Bananas 4 Balloons, to make balloon structures and decorations. The 12 and 10-year-old create balloon towers, arches, and their most popular request – a mailbox decoration. They plan to donate 25 percent of their profits to local Downtown Naperville businesses and the Naperville Area Humane Society.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Newsletter
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409