India Day | 248th Ave Noise Reduction Walls | Back To School Bash

India Day

This Sunday, August 14, Indian Community Outreach will hold its annual India Day Parade and Celebration. The event will run from noon through 10 p.m., and will celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. The festivities will take place at Rotary Hill, honoring Indian culture through dance, an Indian bazaar, food, and a Bollywood concert featuring Guru Randhawa. The India Day Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. on Mill Street near Naperville North High School, ending at Jackson Avenue near Rotary Hill Park. NCTV17 will broadcast the parade live both online and on air.

248th Ave. Noise Reduction Walls

The City of Naperville will hold two public meetings to discuss noise reduction walls for the upcoming 248th Avenue improvement project. The walls are being proposed at different spots between 95th and 103rd Streets. The city recently hired a consultant to conduct a noise wall analysis, which was certified by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), showing which areas of that stretch qualified for a wall. On Thursday, August 18, a first meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center to discuss that report with residents. Then in September, a second meeting will be held at which residents whose properties qualify for a noise wall can vote on whether they want one installed. The 248th Avenue project itself involves widening the roadway to two lanes in each direction, along with other improvements like a landscaped median, curbs, streetlights, and a pedestrian refuge island at the Tall Grass Greenway Trail crossing.

Park Maintenance Projects

The Naperville Park District will perform maintenance work on parking lots and asphalt trails at several area parks throughout the month of August. Repairs will include filling cracks, performing sealcoating and striping. Locations include Commissioners Park, Frontier Sports Complex, the Bill Young Athletic Fields and Knoch Park, among others. Signs will be posted in advance at each location to alert the public about any closures. A full list of sites undergoing maintenance work can be found on the park district’s website.

Back to School Bash

This Saturday the Naperville Plaza Shopping Center at 88 W. Gartner Road will hold a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oswald’s Pharmacy, Casey’s Foods, Celidan Florist, and The Eye World will each have kid-friendly activities with a back-to-school theme. After visiting all four stores, families will get an entry into a raffle to win prizes including an iPad Air, Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple Airpods, or gift baskets from the four stores. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 each. Proceeds from those sales will benefit the Naperville Education Foundation.