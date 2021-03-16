In-Person Learning Plans | D203 Abates Levy | Naperville Ranks High Again

District 203 In-Person Learning

At last night’s Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting, administrators shared more details about the district’s plans to return to in-person learning, five days a week on April 7. Early childhood to middle school students will attend a more traditional schedule with lunch. Students will be spaced six feet apart for lunch and masks need to be worn during recess. High school students will have a four-period block schedule with no lunch due to higher populations of students. This decision comes after the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidance on March 9, redefining social distancing as three to six feet for schools. The district added that around 80% of its staff has now been fully or partially vaccinated.

District 203 Abates Levy

Also at the meeting, the board decided to fully abate the 2020 debt service levy by around $2.7 million. While the school district portion of most home tax bills will increase by 2.3%, without the abatement, average bills would have increased by 3.4%.

D204 In-Person Learning

Starting in April, elementary, middle, and high school students in District 204 will begin five days of in-person learning. Early childhood and STEPS program students will not have any changes to their current schedules. Elementary school students will go to school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 13. All middle school students will attend in-person, five days a week from 8 a.m. to 12:59 p.m. starting May 3. High school students will return to five days of in-person instruction on April 12, from 7:25 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The district is also planning to provide additional help for remote students.

Naperville Ranks High Again

The city of Naperville has once again been named as the best city to raise a family in America and the nation’s city with the best public schools by website niche.com, Those rankings were based on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews. The website also listed Naperville as the third best city to live in America for 2021, finishing behind Arlington, Virginia which nabbed number two and The Woodlands, Texas at number one.

