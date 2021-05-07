Illinois Moving to Bridge Phase | Vaccine Clinic | Dino Safari at Fox Valley

Illinois Moving to Bridge Phase

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois will move to the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois plan on May 14. The Bridge Phase will allow for slightly increased capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor settings. The next step after the Bridge Phase is moving into Phase 5, which enforces no capacity limits. Governor Pritzker said the state could move to Phase 5 as early as June 11. Masks will still be encouraged when the state moves to Phase 5.

D203/D204 Vaccine Clinic

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 will be hosting a vaccine clinic, in collaboration with Jewel/Osco. The clinic is open to anyone 16 or older at Neuqua Valley High School to receive the Pfizer vaccine. People can make an appointment through the District 203 website or District 204 website. The vaccine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22. The second dose will be given at Neuqua on June 12.

Dino Safari at Fox Valley

Dinosaurs have taken over the northeast parking lot at Fox Valley Mall. Starting today, families can drive through the Dino Safari to see 35 full-scale and moving dinosaurs. The journey features an in-car audio guide, simulated earthquakes, and dinosaur battles. Each car will also receive a survival pack that includes take-home activities. Tickets can be purchased on the Dino Safari website. The event runs through May 23.

Benet Senior Named Gatorade Player of the Year

Benet Academy senior Rachel Muisenga was named the girls volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Illinois. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. The Penn State commit helped lead the Redwings to a perfect 10-0 record and the ESCC Championship this spring. Benet also won the 2019 state championship over Wheaton Warrenville South during Muisenga’s junior season.