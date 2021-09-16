Illegal Gun In Stolen Car | Dancing With Celebrities | Movie Shoot

Illegal Gun In Stolen Car

An Aurora man is facing felony charges after Naperville police say they found him with a stolen car and an illegal handgun in the 1900 block of Brookdale Road. Abdulhafedh H. Abdulhafed, 20, was arrested by police on September 13 after they discovered during a routine registration check that the vehicle he was in had been reported as stolen. An illegal handgun was found when police searched the car. While conducting the check, a second suspect fled the scene. He is described as a Black man in his early 20s with an athletic build, wearing a black t-shirt and light colored jeans. Police ask anyone with additional information to call the NPD at (630) 420-6666.

Dancing With The Celebrities

A host of celebrity dancers and their partners took the floor for a good cause at last night’s Dancing with the Celebrities event. After a one-year break due to the pandemic, guests and dancers returned for the Career and Networking Center’s 11th annual dance-off. Derek McDaniel and his partner Zorana Karanovic showed off their acrobatics, and took home Judge’s Choice and Most Styling. Mark Wright and his partner Paulina Struk won Audience’s Choice for their high-energy performance. The event served as a fundraiser for the Career and Networking Center, which helps those who are unemployed or underemployed find fulfilling jobs. McDaniel currently is a member of the Board of Directors for NCTV17.

Illumination Returns

The Morton Arboretum will return to a walking format for this year’s Illumination: Tree Lights At The Morton Arboretum. The annual holiday event will kick off November 20 and run through January 2, 2022. Last year the arboretum changed the event into a driving format due to the pandemic. But this year a one-mile paved path will open for walkers once again, with new and old features highlighting the beauty of trees through a spectacle of light, music and color. Tickets go on sale October 1. More information about sales, hours and dates is available on The Morton Arboretum’s website.

Constitution Week

Constitution Week is September 17 through 23, and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating the document with public displays at each Naperville Public Library location. Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico made a declaration for the week yesterday at Nichols Library. Established by President Dwight D Eisenhower in 1956 after a petition from DAR, Constitution Week commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution and promotes education on the document. The group will celebrate with a bell ringing at Naper Elementary School on Friday, September 17 at 3pm, as the document was signed at 4 p.m. eastern time that day in 1787.

Moon Festival

This Saturday the public is invited to join the Moon Festival celebration at Pacifica Square in Aurora. There will be performances, a street market, kids art workshops, a lantern ceremony and mooncake tastings for all to enjoy. The yearly celebration signifies unity and family on a day when the moon is believed to be at its fullest and brightest. The celebration runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Movie Shoot

It was lights, camera, action in downtown Naperville yesterday as a film crew held a shoot at the Naperville Township building at 139 Water Street. As reported by the Daily Herald the shoot was for “A Private Eye Christmas,” a holiday film for the Ion Television channel. Winter scenes were set up in and around the building, with the city of Naperville standing in for the fictitious town of Glen Oak. The film will debut December 5.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!