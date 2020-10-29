IHSA Says Basketball’s On | North Central Suspends Athletic Practices | Fox Valley E-Commerce Site

IHSA Says Basketball’s On

At a special Board of Directors meeting yesterday, the IHSA voted to proceed with the boys and girls high school basketball seasons after guidance from the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee. The surprise ruling came one day after Governor J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH announced that basketball would be moved from a medium to a high-risk sport. Teams will be allowed to start practicing on November 16 with games to begin on November 30. As part of the guidelines, players, coaches and officials will be required to wear masks at all times, including during practice and games. Despite the IHSA ruling, it will be up to the local school districts to approve whether or not teams can participate. It was also announced that wrestling will be moving from the winter to the summer sports season in 2021.

North Central College Suspends Athletic Practices

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in student-athletes, North Central College has suspended athletic practices, conditioning sessions, and other team activities until November 6. Division III fall sport competitions had already been postponed by the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in late July. North Central College as a whole has recorded 27 positive COVID cases in students and 1 in a staff member since October 19. They’ve had a total of 67 positive test results since they began testing on August 6. The North Central Athletics Department will reassess conditions closer to November 6. They plan to expand COVID testing, conduct a deep clean of facilities, and reinforce to their athletes and staff the importance of complying with health and safety guidelines.

Importance of Voting

Tonight the Naperville Public Library will hold a virtual panel discussion on the Importance of Voting. The event will take place on Facebook Live at 6 p.m., and will feature local politicians and community leaders who will discuss why voting matters.

Donations to Police/Fire Station

On Monday a group of university students from volunteer group ASEZ, or Save the Earth from A to Z, delivered care packages to local first responders. The volunteers brought in COVID care packages to the Naperville police and fire departments. Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis accepted the donations with Mayor Steve Chirico in attendance as well.

E-Commerce at Fox Valley

Fox Valley is offering a new shopping experience with the launch of their e-commerce platform. “Shop Now!” Customers can now check what’s in stock in-store at select shops in the mall, and then purchase online, request curbside pick-up, or stop by in-person. It all runs through the Fox Valley Mall website. The platform is currently in Phase 1, with over 70% of mall retailers participating. They hope to move to Phase 2 with 100% participation, single-cart checkout and physical hubs for pick-ups and returns next year.

