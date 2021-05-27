IHSA Sanctions Naperville Central | Council Back To In-Person | Naperville Salute Seeks Bands

IHSA Sanctions Naperville Central

Three years of wins are now forfeitures with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) levying sanctions against the Naperville Central High School football program. Violations by the school of the governing body’s transfer bylaws are responsible for vacating 17 wins from 2018 to 2021. Naperville Central and Naperville School District 203 are accepting full responsibility for the violations, which include failure to collect and maintain required transfer documentation. At least one ineligible player also participated in the 2018-2019 basketball season, resulting in the vacating of four boys basketball wins.

City Council Returns To In-Person

Naperville City Council will return to fully in-person public meetings beginning June 1. All council members and city staff will be in council chambers and speakers from the public will be required to attend in-person as well. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear face coverings. A press release from the city states that those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a face covering if they cannot socially distance from other individuals. Council had been meeting using Zoom since April 7, 2020 due to the pandemic, shifting into a hybrid mode on April 7 of this year.

New KidsMatter Executive Director

KidsMatter has announced Nina Menis as its new executive director. She’ll begin her leadership position at the youth-empowering non-profit on June 8. Menis takes over for Kamala Martinez, who is moving on to become President & CEO of United Way of Will County.

Will County Forest Preserve Capacity

Starting June 1, the Forest Preserve District of Will County will remove the capacity limits it had put into place due to the pandemic. That move is made possible due to the expanded parameters of the Bridge Phase, which meet the normal capacity range of forest preserve programming and activities. Also, the forest preserve will no longer require masks for anyone attending outdoor programs. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated is encouraged to wear a mask if visiting a forest preserve facility or taking part in an indoor program.

Naperville Salute Seeks Bands

A talent search is on for acts to take part in The Naperville Salute. The inaugural Fourth of July celebration is hoping to find bands and music acts with at least one member who is a veteran or active serving member of the military. They’ll be slated to perform July 2 and 3 at Rotary Hill. Those interested can email info@napervillesalute.com.

