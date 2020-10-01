IDPH Halloween Guidelines | Free Thanksgiving Meals | Turkey Trot Goes Virtual

IDPH Halloween Guidelines

The Illinois Department of Public Health has released its guidelines for Halloween activities. It advises that those trick-or-treating wear face masks, follow social distancing protocols, and only trick-or-treat in groups with members of their own household. Those giving candy are asked to consider leaving it spaced out on a table outside of their homes. Haunted houses are prohibited but outdoor haunted theme activities like forests or walks are allowed following proper safety protocol. Other activities like hayrides or pumpkin patches are also allowed, but masks should be worn for both, participants need to stay six feet apart, and hands should be washed or sanitized when handling produce like pumpkins or apples. Naperville is expected to release its recommendations sometime today.

Republican Mayor Backs Democratic Candidate

Naperville mayor Steve Chirico has made a public show of support for his favored presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden. The Republican mayor has placed a sign in his yard for the Democratic nominee, and said on his personal Facebook page, “In my view, the state Democratic party has a serious character and ethics problem AND at the national level, the Republican party has a serious character and ethics problem. I will be voting accordingly.”

Free Thanksgiving Meals

Meson Sabika will once again be offering free Thanksgiving meals to those in need. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year they will be to go. The Spanish tapas restaurant will be providing up to 2,000 complimentary dinners. To order call 630-983-3000.

Turkey Trot Goes Virtual

And since we’re talking turkey – this year’s Naperville Turkey Trot has gone virtual. The Naperville Noon Lions changed up the format of their annual event due to state restrictions and public health concerns. Runners or walkers are invited to join in the Virtual Turkey Trot 5K by picking their favorite course, and running it anytime between November 14 and 29. Everyone who registers gets a shirt and a 2020 commemorative decal. Registration information is available on the Naperville Turkey Trot website.

