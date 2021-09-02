ICN Public Hearing | Board/Commission Vacancies | Last Fling

ICN Public Hearing

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission held another night of public testimony about the Islamic Center of Naperville’s (ICN) proposed 248th Avenue project. The conversation centered on the ICN programming schedule and traffic. Public comments supported the traffic concerns especially at school pick up times, its impact on home values and property fencing. Project Engineer Ray Fano said he believes the center’s plans could still move forward even without the expansion. But ICN has agreed to hold off on phases three, four and five of their plan until the road expansion is complete. The next meeting on this topic will be October 6, when groups are expected to deliver closing remarks.

Board/Commission Vacancies

The city of Naperville is now looking for candidates to fill vacancies on a few of the city’s boards and commissions. Currently, there are openings on the Advisory Commission on Disabilities, Building Review Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission and the Sister Cities Commission. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit the city’s website to apply.

Oaktober! Native Tree & Shrub Sale

The Nature Foundation of Will County will have an online sale of 13 tree species and 15 shrub species that are native to the Will County area in an effort to benefit the Forest Preserve District of Will County. The “Oaktober! Native Tree & Shrub Sale” will begin online at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and run through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. More details can be found on the forest preserve’s website.

Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees hope people will come out to bid farewell to summer at the Last Fling, kicking off tomorrow and running through September 6. The Labor Day weekend event is back following a hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With live music from local bands, a carnival, family fun, special contests and refreshments, the Last Fling has something for everyone. Admission to the event is free. There’s also a special Labor Day parade starting at Naperville North High School at 10 a.m. on September 6. More information about all the fun can be found on the Last Fling website.

