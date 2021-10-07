ICN Plan Passes PZC | Child COVID-19 Vaccine Survey | Witches Night Out

ICN Plan Passes PZC

After almost 10 months worth of public hearings and more than 500 public speakers, Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the proposed Islamic Center of Naperville’s 248th Avenue location. City staff recommended 12 conditions for the property before approval, centering on traffic management, parking, administrative review, and other concerns. ICN accepted 11 of the conditions, and negotiated an agreement on a twelfth regarding traffic control during the location’s busiest times. The proposed 121,000 square foot Islamic center would include a mosque, school, multi-purpose hall, and gymnasium to be built within a five-phase, 40-year plan. City Council will make the final decision on whether to approve the project.

Child COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

The Will County Health Department (WCHD) is asking parents or guardians of 5 to 11 year old children to share their COVID-19 vaccination plans for their kids. They may do so through a brief anonymous survey on the health department’s website. This is meant to help the WCHD in making plans to expand vaccination efforts. Today Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data on their COVID-19 vaccine for those in that age range to the Food and Drug Administration, asking them to authorize emergency use. The FDA has set a date of October 26 to consider the request, with a ruling on authorization expected to come before Thanksgiving.

100th Graduate in Inmate Janitorial Program

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Janitorial Work Program has graduated its 100th inmate. The program’s 16th class ushered in five graduates, pushing the total number to 104. The sheriff’s office first started the six-week training program in 2019. Inmates graduate with Custodial Technician Certification to help them go on to find full time jobs upon their release.

Witches Night Out

It was a thriller on Webster Street as witchcraft and wizardry set the scene at Witches Night Out at Naper Settlement. The event, put on by the Naperville Woman’s Club, took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. But yesterday it returned with a bevy of broomsticks, tarot card readings, food, dancing – and a special theme: New Orleans Style. The popular night out started in 2017 as a way to bring women together to fundraise to support work in the areas of art, education and community service.

