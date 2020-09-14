I-88 Shooting | Alleged Armed Robbery | Tour of Homes

Shooting on I-88

A shooting on I-88 near Naperville left one driver injured last night. State police say a woman was driving westbound when another car pulled alongside her and fired shots into her car. The woman was injured, but is expected to recover.

Alleged Armed Robbery

Naperville police responded to an alleged armed robbery in the area of Fredenhagen Park in Downtown Naperville yesterday around 5:15 p.m. Police said they have one suspect in custody.

Cavalcade Tour of Homes

The Northern Illinois Home Builders Association brought back the 2020 Cavalcade Tour of Homes this past weekend. 20 custom-built homes were open to tour, seven of which were here in Naperville. The event will run again next weekend and 40 percent of all ticket sales will be going to local organizations for veterans.

Park District Packets

Petition packets will be available Friday for those interested in running for a seat on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners. There will be four seats up for reelection on April 6, 2021 – each serving a four-year term. Packets can be picked up from the Park District Administration building between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

John Weinberger Obit

And finally we remember Naperville native John Weinberger, who died at his home in Austin, Texas this weekend. One of the founders of Continental Motors Group, he and his brother opened several dealerships in the Chicago area, including in Naperville. He was 88 years old.