Hunger Action Month | DuPage River Resolution | Naper Pride Fest

Hunger Action Month

Loaves & Fishes Community Services invites the community to get involved this month in the fight to help end world hunger. September is Hunger Action Month, and the nonprofit has several ways people can support the cause. Loaves & Fishes is hosting a virtual food drive, and is encouraging people to donate. Loaves & Fishes is also hosting its Night to End Hunger fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. September 18 at the Medinah Country Club. Check out the Loaves & Fishes website for more information on how to get involved.

DuPage River Resolution

Yesterday the Forest Preserve District of Will County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution supporting public access to the DuPage River. The board’s decision comes on the heels of a petition responding to complaints filed with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) calling for a temporary ban on public access to the river while reports about people trespassing and littering are investigated. According to Illinois river laws, the DuPage River is a private waterway and its access can be restricted in certain situations. The river has long been used by for recreation, and features access points that encourage public use. The forest preserve district joined a growing list of state lawmakers, park districts and other entities showing support for public access to the DuPage River and seeking clarification from IDNR.

Naper Pride Fest

This weekend is the official kickoff of the inaugural Naper Pride Fest. Organizers are hoping the event brings people of all backgrounds together to celebrate inclusivity with music, food and fun. Naper Pride Fest will get underway at Naper Settlement from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online or at the gate. Visit the event’s website for more information.

North Central Football

North Central College football begins their National Championship defense tomorrow night. The forth ranked Cardinals host Aurora University to kick off the 2021 season. You can catch the game live at 6 p.m. on our channel and on our website.

