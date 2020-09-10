Human West Nile Case | Puppy Theft | Praying Mantis Photo Wins Contest

Human West Nile Case

A DuPage County woman in her 40s has the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus reported in Illinois in 2020. The DuPage County Health Department says the Darien resident recently became ill and is recovering. The virus is transmitted by mosquitos, which have picked it up by feeding on an infected bird. Only one out of five people who get the virus develop symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea or muscle aches. In rare cases, severe illness or death can occur. Officials remind residents to take precautions using the 3 “R’s” – reduce spots where mosquitos can breed or get into your home, repel them by covering up and using a DEET based insect repellant, and report any spots with long standing stagnant water where mosquitos can breed to authorities.

Puppy Theft

Police are still looking for information about those responsible for the theft of a Boston Terrier puppy from the Naperville Petland. At around 8:45 p.m. on July 31, one of the pictured suspects distracted employees while the other took the 10-week-old male puppy from a restricted section of the store. They left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee type of vehicle. The puppy is black and white and weighs about 4 pounds. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. They can be contacted online or at 630-420-6006.

Edward Stroke Care Recognition

Naperville’s Edward Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award is given to hospitals that consistently meet quality measures for successful stroke diagnosis and treatment. Edward was also recognized with the association’s Stroke Honor Roll Elite award.

Movie Night Location Change

The Naperville Park District will end its A Night at the Movies series this Friday with a showing of Captain Marvel. The event location has been changed from the 95th Street Community Plaza to Rotary Hill, to allow more space for social distancing. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The park district asks that guests review their COVID-19 outdoor event guidelines before arrival.

Praying Mantis Photo Wins Contest

A Naperville man has won the August portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest. Bertrand Leclerq snapped this shot of a praying mantis at Riverview Farmstead Preserve for the win and a $75 gift card. He’ll compete with other monthly winners for the $500 top prize in January.

