HPC Against Little Friends Proposal | Greene Valley Project | Goodbye to K-9

Posted on August 28, 2020

HPC Votes Against Little Friends’ Property Proposal

At last night’s Naperville Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the group voted 6-2 against a conditional use request and variances that would allow 47 townhomes to be built on Little Friends’ property. They also voted 5-3 against giving a certificate of appropriateness for exterior facades changes to the Kroehler Mansion and the proposed facades for the townhomes, which were proposed by Ram West Capital. Most of the roughly 20 speakers were against the plans, citing high density and the size of townhomes as some of the problems. The matter will now go to Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and eventually City Council.

Green Valley Restoration Project

The DuPage Forest Preserve District was awarded a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service to continue their oak restoration project at Greene Valley Forest Preserve. Work will continue at Hinterlong Woods and Pond Woods. Starting in January 2021, crews will remove invasive and exotic trees and shrubs from the area. Work will continue in winter 2022 and 2023 if necessary.

Park District Blood Drives

The Naperville Park District plans to host multiple blood drives in the fall in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Starting September 27, the blood drives will take place at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center. Donors are asked to make appointments on Versiti’s website to ensure social distancing. A list of dates can be found on the park district website.

Saying Goodbye to K-9 Deputy

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their longest serving K-9 deputies. Bella the Bloodhound died Tuesday at the age of 12, following a lengthy illness. Bella was on the job for 10 and half years, helping the department track down hundreds of suspects and missing people.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Newsletter
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409