HPC Against Little Friends Proposal | Greene Valley Project | Goodbye to K-9

HPC Votes Against Little Friends’ Property Proposal

At last night’s Naperville Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the group voted 6-2 against a conditional use request and variances that would allow 47 townhomes to be built on Little Friends’ property. They also voted 5-3 against giving a certificate of appropriateness for exterior facades changes to the Kroehler Mansion and the proposed facades for the townhomes, which were proposed by Ram West Capital. Most of the roughly 20 speakers were against the plans, citing high density and the size of townhomes as some of the problems. The matter will now go to Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and eventually City Council.

Green Valley Restoration Project

The DuPage Forest Preserve District was awarded a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service to continue their oak restoration project at Greene Valley Forest Preserve. Work will continue at Hinterlong Woods and Pond Woods. Starting in January 2021, crews will remove invasive and exotic trees and shrubs from the area. Work will continue in winter 2022 and 2023 if necessary.

Park District Blood Drives

The Naperville Park District plans to host multiple blood drives in the fall in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Starting September 27, the blood drives will take place at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center. Donors are asked to make appointments on Versiti’s website to ensure social distancing. A list of dates can be found on the park district website.

Saying Goodbye to K-9 Deputy

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their longest serving K-9 deputies. Bella the Bloodhound died Tuesday at the age of 12, following a lengthy illness. Bella was on the job for 10 and half years, helping the department track down hundreds of suspects and missing people.