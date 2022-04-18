House Fire | Brett Eldredge At Ribfest | Great Egg Hunt

House Fire Displaces Five

Five people have been displaced from their home after their garage caught fire yesterday. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the call in the 1200 block of Cromwell Lane just after 11 a.m. Upon arrival they found two cars on fire in the driveway, and heavy fire in the garage. The fire had also started spreading up to the second floor of the home, as well as the attic. The two residents at home at the time had safely evacuated. No one was injured in the blaze. The residence was deemed to be uninhabitable, with an estimated $150,000 in damages.

Brett Eldredge at Ribfest

Country music star Brett Eldredge will perform at the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest this summer. Known for songs like “Don’t Ya” and “Beat of the Music,” the Illinois native will take the stage at the summer festival on Sunday, June 19. This year the festival will make its home at the DuPage County Fairgrounds over Father’s Day weekend. More information is available on the Ribfest website.

50th Anniversary of Title IX

Naperville School District 203 clubs and sports teams will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX this week. The district has planned special educational and extracurricular events, and will spotlight contributions of women in their programs using #TitleIXin203. It will also provide informative announcements on the topic during breaks within sporting events. Title IX was passed in 1972 and prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs and activities.

Operation Halyard Discussion

Tomorrow, President of the Halyard Mission Foundation, John Cappello, will be at the Judd Kendall VFW to discuss Operation Halyard. The mission, which ran from August to December of 1944, was the largest rescue of U.S. and Allied airmen from behind enemy lines during World War II. Roughly 500 were rescued. American Legion Post 43 of Naperville and the Judd Kendall VFW are sponsoring the event, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Great Egg Hunt

On Saturday, kids aged eight and under raced around Frontier Sports Complex at the Naperville Jaycees’ Great Egg Hunt. 14,000 eggs were up for grabs, strewn about the grounds by volunteers earlier in the day. Kids were broken up by age group and sent off to different sections to make the hunt a bit fairer for all. It took just about a minute for all the eggs to be snatched up.

