Honoring Our Heroes | Neighborhood Parades | Band Performance

Honoring Our Heroes

On Sunday morning Safe Suburbs USA will host its second annual Honoring Our Heroes event. It will take place at the Grand Pavilion just behind Centennial Beach and the Judd Kendall VFW from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will celebrate first responders and veterans with guest speakers, patriotic music and a bagpipe performance. More information is available on the Safe Suburbs USA Facebook page.

Neighborhood Parades

The Brookdale, Knoch Knolls and Wil-O-Way neighborhoods will all have holiday parades over the weekend. In years past community members have celebrated Independence Day by decorating their neighborhoods with red, white, and blue. Fire trucks have also made an appearance before, and are expected to do so once again barring an emergency.

Overnight Parking

The Naperville Police Department is suspending the City’s overnight parking ordinance for the holiday weekend. Residents can park on city streets overnight through Sunday night. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin again at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Municipal Band Performance

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its annual patriotic-themed concert last night at Central Park. Each year the band celebrates America’s birthday by assembling a compilation of patriotic songs concluding with a rousing performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with cannons. The band’s “Concerts in the Park” take place every Thursday night during the summer at 7:30 pm at the Central Park bandshell. All performances are free to the public.

