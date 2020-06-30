Home Invasion | Park District Meetings | Edward-Elmhurst Recognition

Home Invasion

A Naperville man has been arrested after a home invasion Sunday morning. Police say 18-year-old Peter Purduski is charged with one count of home invasion after a resident says she woke up to find a man standing at the end of her bed with an edged weapon. This happened on the 300 block of Spring Avenue about 3:15 a.m. The suspect reportedly got in the home through an unlocked door.

Park District to Resume In-Person Meetings

The Naperville Park District will resume in-person meetings for its board of commissioners. With Illinois now in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, groups of up to 50 people can gather. The first meeting in person will be held July 9 at the Fort Hill Activity Center. Last week, the park district voted to dismiss its lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker for the right to reopen on its own schedule, though the park district followed all state guidelines during the legal process.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Honors

Fortune/IBM Watson Health named Edward-Elmhurst Health a top-15 health system in the country. It’s the second year in a row Edward-Elmhurst has been recognized on the list, which scores health systems based on clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics. Both Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital were named among the 100 best hospitals in the U.S. They were also both named to the Everest List, which recognizes the fastest-improving hospitals over a five-year span.

Dutchman Cares Contest

Naperville Community Television would like to thank Dutchman Heating and Cooling for including us in its Dutchman Cares competition. NCTV17 received the second most votes, earning a $500 donation from Dutchman. Little Friends took first place, which means $1000 will go to the center for autism.