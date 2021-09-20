Home Invasion

A Naperville resident suffered minor injuries when their home was invaded early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m. on September 18, Naperville police responded to the 100 block of Whispering Hills Drive after a report of a burglary. According to police, the offender got into the apartment and had an altercation with one of the residents, fleeing in a dark colored minivan before police arrived. Police say this was not a random act. They ask anyone with information on the crime to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

Groundbreaking At Naper Settlement

Over the weekend the Naperville Heritage Society celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects, the Benck Family Agriculture Interpretative Center and Herman and Anna Hageman Memorial Thresher Hall. The event held at Naper Settlement featured remarks, followed by a pair of groundbreaking ceremonies and a reception. Among those at the event were Congressman Bill Foster, State Rep. Laura Ellman and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. Both projects have a 2022 anticipated completion date.

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

Artwork of all styles was on display over the weekend at the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair. Nearly 100 artists took part in the show. This was the 36th installment of the event, with last year’s going virtual due to the pandemic. It’s put on by the Naperville Art League, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Naperville residents enjoyed the city’s inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival at Central Park on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Naperville Sister Cities Commission, and included live music and a Mexican market full of art, food, and drinks. The commission gave out awards to influential community members. They also announced plans to transport an ambulance containing fire gear to Naperville’s sister city, Cancun, Mexico, in addition to a fire truck and ambulance the city has already donated.

Little Brass Bell

The Little Brass Bell is coming home. On Saturday night, North Central College football defeated fifth ranked Wheaton College 20-7. The Cardinals took down their longtime rivals for the first time since 2016, securing the Little Brass Bell trophy. Following the win, NCC moved up the Division III rankings to the number one spot. It’s the first time in program history North Central has been the number one ranked team in the country. You can catch the top ranked Cardinals on Saturday when they host Augustana on Homecoming at 2 p.m. on our channel and our website.

