Holiday Guidelines | DAC Recommendations | TEDxNaperville Event

IDPH Holiday Guidelines

With the holidays fast approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its holiday guidelines to keep gatherings as safe as possible. They recommend only celebrating with people in your home, but if you do gather with others, keep your group small, stay distant and wear masks when possible. More safety tips can be found on the IDPH website.

DAC Decommissioned?

The Downtown Advisory Commission could be transitioning to a new format. The group voted last night in favor of de-commissioning itself and moving to a task force model. Because so many members of the commission also sit on other boards like the Naperville Development Partnership and Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, they’re often at risk of violating the Open Meetings Act. A task force will still be able to make recommendations to city council, which will have the final say on the transition.

Downtown Streetscape Improvements

DAC also voted in favor of recommending starting the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project in 2021 rather than waiting until 2024, after the Washington Street Bridge is renovated. However, because the construction could drive away customers at a time when revenues are already low, their recommendation also suggested downtown businesses will likely need monetary assistance and creative plans to stay afloat. That could include boxcars set up outside businesses, enhanced marketing, and other ideas. If city council approves moving forward with the streetscape in 2021, that would likely take from March 1 to July 15 to complete.

Will County Buildings Closing

Will County will close some buildings and departments to the public starting Monday due to concerns about COVID-19 transmission. The Will County Office Building and Recorder’s Office will shut down, though will still offer services online or over the phone.

TEDxNaperville

TEDxNaperville is gearing up for a big weekend with its “Signs of Strength” virtual event experience. Ticketholders can tune in live at 4 p.m. tomorrow to listen to 16 visionary thinkers give shorter, more consumable talks. Tickets can be purchased at the TEDxNaperville website.