Holiday Driving Safety | Greene Farm Barn | National Championships

Posted on December 20, 2019

Holiday Driving Safety

The Naperville Police Department is reminding residents to get home safe this holiday season. The NPD is cracking down on impaired and unbuckled drivers through the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 839 people were killed in traffic accidents involving a drunk driver last December. Holiday driving safety is important, so make sure you designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a rideshare service and always buckle up.

Robert Lee Named Deputy Chief

In other police news, the NPD has promoted Robert Lee to the position of deputy chief. The 25-year veteran of the department previously served as a commander in the Investigations Unit. He’s replacing Deputy Chief Kathy Anderson, who’s retiring at the end of the year.

Greene Farm Barn

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County approved a five-year master plan that does not include the Greene Farm Barn. Preservationists have been advocating for the inclusion of the barn in the plan so it could be converted for public use. Commissioner Mary Lou Wehrli was the only commissioner to vote against the master plan, saying it was deficient. Wehrli has also been a long-time supporter of the barn. A project’s omission from the master plan does not necessarily mean it won’t be completed, just that the board does not consider it a priority.

National Championships

Best of luck to North Central College Football in the Stagg Bowl tonight against UW-Whitewater. You can watch the national championship game on ESPNU at 7 p.m. There are also four watch parties in Downtown Naperville at The Lantern, Two Brothers Barrel House, Empire, and Jimmy’s Grill.

Congratulations also go out to Benet Academy alums Tiffany Clark and Lauren Barnes on advancing to the Women’s Volleyball National Championship match after the University of Wisconsin’s 3-1 victory over top-ranked Baylor! The Badgers will face defending champion Stanford in the Final tomorrow night on ESPN.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409