Historic Vote | Sports Remain Paused | Summer Concerts Planned

Historic Vote

Local members of the House of Representatives took part in a historic vote yesterday, resulting in the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Congressman Sean Casten of the 6th District, Congressman Bill Foster of the 11th District and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood of the 14th District, all Democrats, voted for impeachment. The Senate trial is expected to take place after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Both Illinois senators are expected to vote for conviction.

Sports Remain Paused

Following its board of directors meeting yesterday, the IHSA announced that the winter athletic season would remain paused for at least the next two weeks. They remain hopeful that winter sports will be able to begin playing in February, but further delays could force seasons to be canceled. A more detailed plan will be announced following the next board meeting on January 27th.

Wine Tasting Fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is hosting a virtual wine tasting on January 23 to help raise money for Cheryl’s Children’s Home and School in Nairobi, Kenya. The event is being held in partnership with Alexander Valley Vineyards and SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen. The one hour event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration information is on the club’s website.

Summer Concerts Planned

The Naperville Park District is planning to bring some music to town this summer. The group says its outdoor Concerts in Your Parks series will take place, with a few changes. This year, there will be no voting by the public for location or music type. Instead, the park district will choose, opting for park sites with the best spacing options for public safety, to comply with COVID-19 recommendations. Locations, concert dates and bands will be announced in the spring.

