High Wind Warning | Tornado Needs Open House | DCM Bubble Bash

High Wind Warning

Secure those outdoor holiday decorations, as the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for our area from 6 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Officials say we could see gusts of up to 60 mph. Tree branches and power lines could be blown down, and travel will be difficult. Drivers should be especially cautious on interstates and open roads.

Tornado Needs Open House

The City of Naperville is hosting an open house for residents impacted by the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville in June. Community members will be able to fill out a needs assessment survey to determine what extra help is needed. Those unable to attend in person can fill out the survey online. The event is sponsored by the Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group. It will be held December 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ranch View Elementary School gym.

Possible SECA Expansion?

The Exploratory Task Force on Public Art will be recommending an expansion of Naperville’s Special Events Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA). The task force had originally floated the idea of having a separate committee formed to oversee the curation of public art in Naperville, but city council had some reservations about creating a committee that would operate separate of the city. So now the task force will instead recommend adding extra commissioners to SECA to help with the duties of supporting arts, culture and special events in the community and advise council on how to allocate grant funds for that purpose. The details of the final proposal are still being worked out, and will be presented to city council in April 2022.

Talley Contract Extended

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley’s contract through June 30, 2025. In a letter to the D204 community, the board highlighted his leadership through the challenging times of the pandemic and the district high schools’ strong standing within the top 6% in the nation. Talley took over the role in July 2020 under a three-year contract.

Bubble Bash Back

The DuPage Children’s Museum will hold its annual Bubble Bash in person again this year, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 31. The celebration of New Year’s Eve for the area’s youngest residents includes fun festive crafts, a science show, live musical entertainment and a photo booth. There will be two early New Year’s countdowns: one at 11 a.m., the other at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended and can be done on the museum’s website.

North Central To Stagg Bowl

The North Central College football team is off to Canton, Ohio for this year’s Stagg Bowl, looking to defend their 2019 national championship. The Cardinals departed from campus on Tuesday night, ahead of the game, which will take place Friday against the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders at 7 p.m. eastern. The game can be watched on ESPNU.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!