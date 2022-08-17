High-Powered Rifles Sales Ban | SAFE-T Act Resolution | First Day For D203

High-Powered Rifles Sales Ban

Naperville City Council voted 8-1 last night to pass an ordinance banning the sale of most high-powered rifles within the city.The decision came this morning at 1:20 a.m. after four hours of public comment on the topic and another hour of deliberation from the council. The ordinance prohibits the sale of certain high-powered rifles as well as their corresponding high-capacity magazines by licensed sellers. However, sales of those products to federal, state or local law enforcement as well as members of the U.S. military are permitted. Councilman Paul Hinterlong was the lone “no” vote, saying the ordinance opened the city up to potential lawsuits challenging its legality. But the majority of council thought setting a precedent on the matter was worth the risk. The ordinance takes effect on January 1, 2023.

SAFE-T Act Resolution

Also last night, City Council approved a resolution encouraging state legislators to work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to “fix remaining problems” with the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in 2021, and impacts many aspects of the criminal justice system. The resolution passed by council mentions working on issues such as limiting the imposition of cash bail for violent offenders, liimting police officer discretion to make arrests, police certification and decertification standards, and mandates on custodial accomodations. Council voted 5-3 in favor of the resolution, with Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan abstaining, saying it was an issue best left in the hands of legislators.

Janor New Nominee

Yesterday Naperville resident Rich Janor was named as the new Republican nominee for the state House seat in the 41st District. The announcement was made at a press conference on the steps of the Naperville Municipal Center. The Naperville Park District Commissioner will replace Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, who withdrew from the race due to “personal family matters.” Janor was already on the November ballot as a candidate for a DuPage County Board District 5 seat, but says he will be withdrawing that spot to focus on the state House District race. Janor will face Democrat incumbent state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the fall election.

Willowbrook Wildlife Center Groundbreaking

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County held a ceremonial groundbreaking yesterday for a $25.5 million master plan project to transform Willowbrook Wildlife Center. The new project includes a 27,000-square-foot wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center, which will be the district’s first ever net-zero-designed building. That means it will generate at least as much renewable energy as what the building consumes. The plan also features an interpretive trail with wildlife observation areas, outdoor classroom, and new animal rehabilitation areas. The building is expected to be open in mid-2024, with the entire project fully completed by 2025.

First Day For D203

And finally, it’s the first day of school for students at Naperville School District 203. Over at Ranch View Elementary it was also a first for Erin Casey, who is the school’s new principal, having previously served as principal at John Laidlaw Elementary in Western Springs. Kids came on foot, bike, or riding in cars and buses, excited to take on the new school year.