Heavy Snow | Region 8 in Tier 1 | D203 Starts Hybrid Learning

Heavy Snow

Two inches of snow blanketed Naperville overnight and there’s more to come today. Twenty-four public works trucks spent the night plowing and salting main roadways and are now focusing on residential streets. Drivers should use caution when on the road, as there will still be snow and slush on some streets. Recycling and garbage pickup will stay on their regular timetables, however it’s possible collection trucks will be slightly behind schedule. The Naperville Fire Department also asks that residents clear a three-foot circle around fire hydrants so that firefighters can clearly see them. They’re holding a drawing for a free fire safety goodie bag for those that send in a photo of a snow-cleared fire hydrant. You can view what streets have been plowed by public works trucks on the city’s website.

Region 8 Moves to Tier 1

Region 8, which includes DuPage County, has moved into Tier 1 of the Restore Illinois plan, per the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website. That means indoor dining can return for bars and restaurants for up to 25 guests or 25% capacity. Social gatherings like weddings and funerals can also be held at 25% capacity, and low- and medium-risk sports can begin playing competitive games. High-risk sports can begin practicing. Region 7, which includes Will County, moved to Tier 1 on Thursday.

First Day In-Person at D203

After 10 months of remote learning, School District 203 is holding its first day of hybrid learning today. Families had the option of choosing remote or in-person learning as part of the district’s Stage 3 learning plan.

D204 New Testing

Last night School District 204 board members approved giving the district up to $1.5 million for its voluntary COVID-19 monitoring system. The test is not a diagnostic test, but rather it may reveal the presence of COVID-19. The district said it will first test its students in the STEPS program and staff from the special education programs. By mid-February the tests will be available to all staff and students grades 6-12.

Small Business Resources Webinar

This evening, Congressmen Sean Casten (IL-06) and Bill Foster (IL-11) will host a Small Business Resource Webinar along with Small Business Administration Illinois District Director Robert Steiner. The three will discuss relief options for local small businesses and nonprofits, additional funding in the latest COVID-19 stimulus package, and guidance for navigating federal relief. Those interested in the 4 p.m. event should register in advance.