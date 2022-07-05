Heat Advisory, Flood Watch | Commercial Oven Fire | Fourth Celebrations

Heat Advisory, Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Naperville area from noon until 8 p.m. today. The heat index is expected to hit between 105 to 110 degrees. Officials advise staying indoors in an air-conditioned space if possible. They also say to drink plenty of fluids and check in on any elderly or ill relatives and friends. Those who must work outdoors should take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. All branches of the Naperville Public Library as well as the Municipal Center are available as cooling centers. And with rain expected later this afternoon through late tonight, there’s also a flood watch for our area, from 2 p.m. today until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Commercial Oven Fire

A fire in a commercial roaster oven caused damage to an industrial building in Naperville on Saturday. Naperville firefighters responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Frontenac Road around 1:10 pm., finding no exterior signs of a fire. Inside, they discovered the oven fire as well as another small fire that had caught in the membrane and insulation of an exhaust pipe on the roof. The fire was put out in under 15 minutes, and was deemed to be an accident. No one was injured.

Fourth Celebrations

Yesterday Naperville celebrated the Fourth of July with a salute, ceremony and subdivision celebrations. For the final day of the Naperville Salute, organizers held the inaugural Ruck March to honor veterans and active service members. The hometown festival went on until a little after 1:30 p.m. when it had to shut down for the day due to inclement weather. Also that morning on Rotary Hill, Safe Suburbs USA held its third annual Honoring Our Heroes 4th of July kickoff event. Local officials and veterans were on hand to show support to first responders and our nation’s military.

Neighborhood Parades

And around town, neighborhoods held their own festivities, to commemorate our nation’s independence. Knoch Knolls residents held a parade that kicked off at Springbrook Elementary, and featured a police car, fire truck, and a VFW motorcycle. The event capped off with a neighborhood party at Knoch Knolls Common. Brookdale residents started off their holiday parade at Hill Middle School, and ended at the Word of Life Lutheran Church, where they enjoyed a picnic lunch.