DCHD Guidance

The DuPage County Health Department is recommending full remote learning for schools. The health department’s guidance said the county has reached the substantial level for coronavirus transmission as cases increase. Yesterday Governor Pritzker announced further restrictions could be placed over Regions 7, which includes Will County, and Region 8, which includes DuPage County. Region 7’s rolling positivity rate is at 8.3% and Region 8’s is at 8.5%.

District 203 Kindergarten Start Delayed

District 203 early childhood and kindergarten students were supposed to start in-person learning today. But following health department guidance, the district has postponed in-person learning for the younger students until at least November 4. All grade levels will continue eLearning until then, with junior high and high school students starting their block schedule. At yesterday’s school board meeting, the district said they will be adding a COVID-19 dashboard to their website starting October 26. The dashboard will be updated every Monday.

D204 First In-Person Meeting

Indian Prairie School District 204 held their first in-person school board meeting since March last night at Metea Valley. For the majority of the meeting the group discussed the district’s hybrid-learning plan. The biggest update to the plan was the possibility of adding more in-person days during December based on how well high schools do in November with health protocols. The district did say their hybrid plan is contingent on guidance from local health departments.

Van Buren Parking Deck

Construction on the Van Buren Parking Deck is set to begin tomorrow and last for the next four weeks. Crews will work Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., making parts of the second and third floors inaccessible during those times. The fourth and fifth floors will remain accessible, and the full structure will be open on the weekend.

Amazon Fresh Grocery Hiring

Amazon Fresh is hiring for its new grocery concept opening, including the location in Naperville. It’s looking to hire 1,500 positions across the four stores in the Chicago suburbs. Amazon has not announced an opening date for the shop at 3116 S. Route 59.