Hate Crime Sentencing | Downtown Streetscapes | Healthy Driven Half Marathon/5K

Hate Crime Sentencing

A Naperville Central High School student has been sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a hate crime. In November 2019, the male student who was then 14 posted a photo of a Black classmate in an ad on Craigslist with the caption “Slave for sale (Naperville)” followed by a racial slur. He was charged with two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The judge also ordered that he undergo counseling.

Downtown Streetscapes

Naperville City Council plans to beautify parts of the city on the north side of Jefferson Avenue, from Webster to Main streets. The decision, made at Tuesday’s city council meeting, provides an amendment to a contract to make it happen. The streetscape project was previously delayed due to potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Improvements could be completed by 2023 to coincide with other planned construction in the downtown area. Civil Tech Engineering has been tapped to complete the project for a cost of roughly $81,400.00.

D203 Five Year Plan

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved its Five Year Capital Improvement plan at Monday’s meeting. Projects for summer 2022 include a courtyard renovation at Kennedy Junior High School, window and door replacement at Washington Junior High School, and a remodel of the Naperville Central Horticulture classroom. The total budget for 2022-2023 projects is $6 million. Projects slated for following years include replacing the Naperville North stadium scoreboard, water main replacement at various schools, and parking lot renovations.

Healthy Driven Half Marathon

The ninth annual Healthy Driven Naperville Half Marathon & 5K sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health was held on Sunday, Oct. 17. Nearly 1,900 runners completed the races with 1,250 running the half marathon and another 625 taking part in the 5K. 24-year-old Naperville North graduate Jonathan Klaiber was the overall winner of the half marathon with a time of 1:10:45. Another Naperville resident, 34 year-old Andrea Kruszka won the women’s division of the half marathon with a time of 1:26:11.

