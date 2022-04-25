Halestorm At Ribfest | DuPage COVID Risk Level Increases | Earth Day Fair

Halestorm At Ribfest

Metal rock band Halestorm will be taking the stage at the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest this summer. Known for songs like “Love Bites” and “The Steeple,” the female fronted rock band will be featured on Saturday, June 18. Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton this year, from June 17 through June 20. Tickets for Halestorm go on sale this Wednesday, through the Ribfest website.

DuPage COVID Risk Level Increases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have moved DuPage County’s COVID-19 community risk level up to medium. The change is a result of rising numbers, with CDC data currently showing the DuPage case rate per 100,000 people at 205.65. DuPage County as of Friday had 4.3 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 and 1.4% of staffed in-patient beds being used by those with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Under the medium risk category, those at high risk for severe illness are advised to ask their doctor about whether to wear a mask or take any extra precautions, according to the CDC. Only DuPage, McClean, Piatt and Champaign counties are listed at medium risk, with all other Illinois counties at low risk.

One Nation Under God Breakfast

On Saturday, April 30, the Exchange Clubs of Joliet, Naperville and North Will County will host their One Nation Under God Breakfast. The event will feature keynote speaker Don Potoczny, Commandant of the Patton Leadership Academy and a distinguished veteran and Army trainer. The breakfast event invites the public to join in prayer to celebrate love of the nation and community. The ticketed event will be held at Meson Sabika from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Earth Day Fair

On Sunday, the Naperville Park District hosted its annual Earth Day Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center. Environmental organizations and companies came out to chat with the public about sustainable practices and how to be more green. There were activities for kids, some take home swag, and some visual examples of best green practices.

