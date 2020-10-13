Gunshots on Bailey | Curbside Leaf Collection | Door Decorating

Gunshots Fired on Bailey Road

Naperville police responded to an incident at the shopping plaza on the 300 block of E. Bailey Road yesterday where gunshots were heard. Officers found evidence of multiple gunshots, though witnesses said both offenders and victims had already fled the scene. The offenders were both described as Black males with thin builds. Their vehicle is described as a silver Dodge pickup truck or similar. There was no evidence anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Leaf Pickup

The City of Naperville’s free Bulk Curbside Leaf Collection will begin on October 19. Residents can rake leaves into the street next to the curb where city employees will collect them over a two-week period. Two other collection cycles this year will start on November 2 and November 16. Early winter weather can delay or stop the program, as it has in the past – the city uses much of the same equipment to deal with snow as it does for leaves. After the program concludes for the year, remaining leaves will need to be disposed of through the city’s yard waste collection program.

NEF Coat Drive

The Naperville Education Foundation is collecting donations to purchase winter coats for District 203 students. They say there is a 400% increase in the number of coats needed compared to last year. You can donate to the Kid Booster Crisis Fund at the NEF website.

NJWC Door Decorating

Instead of trick-or-treating at Safety Town this year, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a fall and Halloween door decorating contest. Participants have a chance to compete for spookiest, most Pinterest-worthy, and most original. The community can enter through the NJWC’s website to submit photos of their homes for a chance to win one of three prizes valuing more than $150. All proceeds benefit Safety Town. The deadline to enter is October 21.