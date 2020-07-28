Group Wants Remote Start | New NPD Page | Mayor Selected for Program

Group Pushes For Remote Start to School Year

A newly formed Facebook group, Illinois for a Safe Return to Campus, is promoting the idea for a remote start to the school year. The group includes Naperville school staff and parents who believe it’s not safe to return to school until counties in the state report no new cases of COVID-19 for 14 days. Some members are planning a car caravan in front of district 203 and 204 buildings on August 3.

New Police Department Page

The Naperville Police Department recently added a new page to its website about Police Policy. The NPD decided to share the policies in response to conversations about police reform, race relations, and use of force. The page also includes actions the department said it’s taken to provide lawful and unbiased service.

Mayor Selected for Leadership & Management Program

Mayor Steve Chirico is one of 40 mayors nationwide selected to participate in the fourth class of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. The leadership and management program will be taught online by Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School and features other management experts from the Bloomberg Philanthropies network. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will focus on the skills required to respond to emerging challenges with an emphasis on equity.

Napervillian Awarded in UNCHR Art Contest

17-year-old Napervillian, Kaitlyn, was awarded a “special mention” in a contest run by the UN Refugee Agency. The UNHCR’s first Youth With Refugees art contest encouraged young people aged 12-25 to reflect creatively on the theme: everyone counts in the fight against coronavirus, including refugees. Kaitlyn wanted to show that everyone has a role to play while fighting the virus.